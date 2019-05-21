Virtually makes it simple for anyone to start a paid online coaching practice. Scheduling, reminders, billing, and Zoom video conferencing is built-in to make online coaching as frictionless as possible.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ish BaidMakerPro@ish · I build things
What's up, Product Lovers! Since leaving Facebook back in March, I've been working on Virtually to make it easy for anyone to do online coaching. No more needing to set up a website or stitch together dozens of different tools like Paypal, Skype, Calendly, etc... Virtually is an all-in-one solution that has billing, scheduling, conferencing, and reminders built-in by default. Virtually is great for content creators who want to connect with their followers 1-on-1, consultants who want an easier way to mentor/advise, or someone who's just looking to monetize their domain expertise. Interest in learning more? Book some time with me through my Virtually dashboard: https://vrtlly.me/ish Would love to hear what you all think! Cheers, Ish
Upvote Share·
Vinzenz Palom@vinzenz_preiss1
Sounds interesting!
Upvote Share·