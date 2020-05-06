Virtual Wedding

Discussion
Micah.Cohen
Maker
I got engaged last year and started planning our wedding. Unfortunately, along with thousands of others, we had to cancel our wedding due to CoVid-19. The sinking feeling of wasted time, money & energy crept in. With an uncertain future, thousands have started to get married via Zoom, Facebook Live & more - inspiring a new generation of brides & grooms. Recently, we've seen prominent politicians get involved - with Governor Andrew Cuomo signing an executive order to make video marriages legally binding (more states & countries to follow). During this social distancing era, we need virtual weddings so that grandma & grandpa, friends living internationally & the immunocompromised can actually attend. I launched VirtualWedding to help support couples who are searching for alternatives by providing community, courses & products for virtual weddings. Once this social distancing era subsides, we will establish virtual weddings as a better solution - more guests allowed, easier to plan, safer, more affordable & more fun. Imagine a future where we can move between a ceremony, to toasts, to breakout 1:1 chats, to 10 person dinner tables, to karaoke rooms, to live DJs, to playing 'newly wed' games, to dance competitions virtually with 1 click. Join our community to help create the future of weddings.
