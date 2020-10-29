Virtual payment cards in 1Password

  1. Home
Make safer payments online with 1Password and Privacy

Create and save unique Privacy Cards right from your browser, assign them to specific vendors, and spend securely using 1Password. Available to everyone in the US with a Privacy and 1Password account for personal or business use.
1Password now lets you create Privacy Cards in your browser, so you can make online payments more securely. Create as many virtual payment cards as you need, control where and how they’re used, and save them in 1Password. We’re so pleased to add these features to 1Password and hear your feedback about this new integration – we’re pretty sure it’s new territory for password managers across the board. Our development team has worked incredibly hard to make it happen, and it’s been great working with the fantastic team at Privacy to bring safer payment methods to 1Password.
