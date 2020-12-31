  1. Home
Virtual Ghost Writer

AI copy writer powered by OpenAI

Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
#2 Product of the DayToday
A simple application that allows you to generate various copy with just a prompt. Its use ranges from summarizing long text, answering questions, completing thoughts and writing articles. The tool is powered completed by OpenAI's GPT-3 algorithm.
Stephen Campbell
Currently virtualghostwriter.com has had 3176 prompts & results generated, 827 sign ups, and 50 paying customers subscribed. Each user gets one (1) free attempt on the ghostwriter. The monthly subscription gives 130,000 credits for the month (1 credit = 4 characters). The monthly subscription is only $9.99. You can comment below or contact me at contact @virtualghostwriter.com with anything that you need to know. I am available and will get back to you fairly quickly.
Cody Choi
Great product Stephen. This is will definitely come in handy when coming up with copy, and its awesome that it uses the GPT-3 Algo! Would love if you could take a look at ReallyGoodMassages on my hunt page as well 😄
Chris Messina
So it's not plagiarism if an AI writes the content, right? Can an author sue an AI for copyright infringement? Asking for a friend.
