Virtual Ghost Writer
AI copy writer powered by OpenAI
discussion
Stephen Campbell
MakerEngineer
Currently virtualghostwriter.com has had 3176 prompts & results generated, 827 sign ups, and 50 paying customers subscribed. Each user gets one (1) free attempt on the ghostwriter. The monthly subscription gives 130,000 credits for the month (1 credit = 4 characters). The monthly subscription is only $9.99. You can comment below or contact me at contact @virtualghostwriter.com with anything that you need to know. I am available and will get back to you fairly quickly.
So it's not plagiarism if an AI writes the content, right? Can an author sue an AI for copyright infringement? Asking for a friend.