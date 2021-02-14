Virtual Date Night

discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm James, and I'm really thrilled that my side-project has been hunted today. My girlfriend and I were going long-distance over Christmas last year (I was in the UK 🇬🇧 and she was in Canada 🇨🇦) which meant we spent a LOT of time on video calls... This is also a situation a lot of couples have found themselves in since the pandemic began and they've been unable to spend time together due to lockdowns. 🔒😷 One of the challenges of being apart as a couple is that you're not sharing any experiences together, and there can be days where you'd both prefer to focus on a fun activity, like watching a movie 🍿 or meditating together 🧘♂️ 🧘♀️ instead of speaking non-stop for a couple of hours. I couldn't find any good collections of virtual date ideas, so I decided to make my own! 💡 I studied Computer Science at uni, but since founding my startup Encore in 2014 as CEO my programming skills have become slightly...rusty. 🙈 I started tinkering with Webflow over Christmas and fell in love with it almost immediately. It's incredibly quick to get up and running, and the quality of their educational video content is unlike anything I've ever seen for a tech product. The whole site is built in Webflow, and if you'd like to submit a date idea, you can do so using an embedded Typeform. Valentine's Day is going to be strange for everyone this year, but hopefully my little side-project will make it more fun for those of you who can't be with your partners tonight. 💖 Happy to answer any questions, and thanks again for the hunt @ryangum! 🙏
A HUGE thank you to @rileyrichter whose video tutorial on creating a random generator in Webflow helped me build the backbone of this app.