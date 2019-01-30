Viral Loops for Messenger
Grow with Messenger Bot Giveaways
#4 Product of the DayToday
Viral Loops for Messenger is a tool to help grow your audience via messenger
Reviews
+4 reviews
- Pros:
Easy to implementCons:
Takes time to understand how to use it properly
Great product and great support! Love with these guys are doingAsaf Fybish has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
George VasiliadisMakerPro@geovasiliadis · Space, Tech, Nutrition, Fitness
Hey friends 👋, It’s always a bummer when you want to use 2 things and there is no way to do so. Recently, we had a prospect that wanted to use Viral Loops for a viral giveaway. Great! They wanted to do it through Messenger. Ouch! I thought that we don’t offer that option; “It’s possible”, @paptom said. And we’ve built it. Today I’m really happy to announce Viral Loops for Messenger, powered by Manychat. 😻 Now you can run a viral giveaway entirely through Facebook Messenger. This is awesome just for the fact that people are extremely familiar with Messenger—which also helps a lot with the engagement rate. Since Product Hunt is always the first place we present anything new, we have a special offer for the community: The 1st 100 people that sign up for Viral Loops for Messenger will get 50% OFF FOREVER! As for the viral giveaway that they asked us to build, let’s lay down the numbers: - 34,819 Messenger subscribers in total. - 1,208 out of the total, subscribed during the pre-launch. - 31,515 out of total participate in the giveaway, with a conversion rate (from a subscriber to a participant) of 90% - 1,232 total unsubscribes. - 15,383 participants came from a referral. This means that 48.8% of participants came to the giveaway from a referral. We wrote a case study about the whole venture and I can provide it to anyone interested. You will receive your coupon code via Messenger, the moment you subscribe. Feel free to shoot me with any questions 🙈
Upvote (4)Share·
Bill Stathopoulos@imvassilis · Growth Strategist at GrowthRocks
I've been looking forward to this. Congrats @savvaszortikis and team! I had the pleasure to see this beast work on Messenger early on, and the results were f*ing amazing. 🎉 Looking forward to seeing more people achieving such awesome results using Viral Loops for Messenger. P. S. if anyone needs help with implementation and campaign concepts, feel free to message me. :)
Upvote (2)Share·
Savvas ZortikisMaker@savvaszortikis · Co-founder & CEO at Viral Loops
@imvassilis so happy you liked it Bill 😃
Upvote (1)Share·
Asaf Fybish@asaf_fybish · Founder Of GuerrillaBuzz
Such a great product, I have been using Viral Loops even before they launched their messenger version and I love it!
Upvote (2)Share·
Savvas ZortikisMaker@savvaszortikis · Co-founder & CEO at Viral Loops
@asaf_fybish super excited about it Asaf!
Upvote (1)Share·