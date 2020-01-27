Discussion
7 Reviews
Baris Mirzai
Maker
Hello hunters! 🎉 I'm Baris. Today, I’m incredibly proud and excited to introduce a product that we’ve been working on for 1 year. We've developed a tool for e-commerce companies to turn product data feeds into high-quality branded video ads. Vidyou's engine turns more than 100K products into video ads in under 1 minute. Vidyou has been using from top brands like L'ORÉAL, Jeep, GREY, Zingat.com , Otelz.com and Alfa Romeo. E-commerce websites have dynamic pricing. Because of that Vidyou keeps video ads always up-to-date. Users can schedule auto-updates from Vidyou's dashboard. Our platform is pre-integrated with Google Merchant Center, Facebook Product Catalog & Google Sheets. Marketers can use any product data feed in Vidyou. Our template library has more than 100 pre-made video templates. Likewise, marketers can order exclusive video templates if they prefer a more custom experience. Our award-winning designer works with your brand to create a custom template that highlights your unique values and brand identity. We’d love to hear your feedback! 🙌
Looks great! :)
🎉
Super! 🎊🥳
great tool! congrats