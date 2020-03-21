Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jim Fisher
Maker
I made Vidrio because I saw Tony Stark's holographic display and thought, "I want that." I made the closest thing that could run on a Mac. I used Vidrio for some presentations and screencasts, and got some amazing reactions. Now I'm releasing it for all of you. It's perfect for remote working via Zoom, screencasts via YouTube, live coding on Twitch, etc. I'm making it free for all COVID-19 remote working. Let me know what cool videos and presentations you make with it!
Upvote (4)Share
@james_fisher2 Really cool and really useful for the times. Hope this product really picks up. This is much better than doing annotations on virtual whiteboards.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@soumitrasen thanks! Let me know what you make with it! :D
UpvoteShare
works exactly as described, and particularly useful when attempting to give a presentation over Zoom or Hangouts.
Upvote (1)Share