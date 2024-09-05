Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
VideoGen (YC S24)
VideoGen (YC S24)
Generate professional videos in seconds
Visit
Upvote 46
1 Free Month of Pro
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
VideoGen makes it easy for anyone to create professional, copyright-free videos in seconds. Making videos is hard, time-consuming, and expensive if you hire someone to do it for you. With VideoGen, it only takes a few clicks!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Marketing automation
Video
by
VideoGen
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
VideoGen
Generate professional videos in seconds
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
VideoGen (YC S24) by
VideoGen
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
,
Video
. Made by
Anton Koenig
,
David Grossman
and
Vishnu Suresh
. Featured on September 6th, 2024.
VideoGen
is not rated yet. This is VideoGen's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report