  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. VideoGen (YC S24)
    VideoGen (YC S24)

    VideoGen (YC S24)

    Generate professional videos in seconds

    Free Options
    VideoGen makes it easy for anyone to create professional, copyright-free videos in seconds. Making videos is hard, time-consuming, and expensive if you hire someone to do it for you. With VideoGen, it only takes a few clicks!
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Marketing automation
    Video
     by
    VideoGen
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Google Cloud Platform
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    About this launch
    VideoGen
    VideoGenGenerate professional videos in seconds
    0
    reviews
    44
    followers
    VideoGen (YC S24) by
    VideoGen
    was hunted by
    Garry Tan
    in Artificial Intelligence, Marketing automation, Video. Made by
    Anton Koenig
    ,
    David Grossman
    and
    Vishnu Suresh
    . Featured on September 6th, 2024.
    VideoGen
    is not rated yet. This is VideoGen's first launch.
    Upvotes
    46
    Vote chart
    Comments
    18
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -