Video Search for YouTube

Ron Masas
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! Lately, I've been studying a lot by watching YouTube videos, and I found myself wishing I could search (ctrl+f) the video and just jump to the relevant part. I've built the extension over a weekend and after sharing it with my friends and working out the bugs 🐛 I decided to share it with you all.
This is such an incredible idea! Is a Safari extension in the works by any chance? 😅
Just looking at the sidebar suggestions, this has apparently been available for several years https://chrome.google.com/websto... An amazing idea nonetheless, and the other one does not appear to technically be opensource.