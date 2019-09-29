Log InSign up
Video Search for YouTube

Search any YouTube video like a document.

Search the textual content of any YouTube video. Save time by skipping to the content you're looking for.
Hi, Product Hunters! Lately, I've been studying a lot by watching YouTube videos, and I found myself wishing I could search (ctrl+f) the video and just jump to the relevant part. I've built the extension over a weekend and after sharing it with my friends and working out the bugs 🐛 I decided to share it with you all.
This is actually so useful @ronmasas! As Youtube's auto-subtitles often misread words, it'd be incredibly interesting to understand to what extent the search is able to combat this.
Hi @calum, Just using a basic word stemmer seems to give a decent result (improvements on the way 😁) Thank you for the comment!
This is such an incredible idea! Is a Safari extension in the works by any chance? 😅
Just looking at the sidebar suggestions, this has apparently been available for several years https://chrome.google.com/websto... An amazing idea nonetheless, and the other one does not appear to technically be opensource.
