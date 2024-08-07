Launches
VibeTrack
Calendly for people who prefer in-person meetings
Visit
Most scheduling tools make it easy to book an audio or video call with you, but not necessarily in-person meetings. VibeTrack helps you book more in-person meetings (while still letting you accept audio and video calls as a location).
Launched in
Meetings
Calendar
by
About this launch
VibeTrack by
was hunted by
Kenny Kandola
in
Meetings
,
Calendar
. Made by
Kenny Kandola
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is VibeTrack's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
