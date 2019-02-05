Log InSign up
Vibers new update includes a new design and group calling

Introducing the new Viber 10. Along with this update the app comes with a brand new design with a sleeker look and a group calling feature

Viber 10 introduces hidden numbers in Communities, group calls, and a redesigned UISAN FRANCISCO - February 4th, 2018 - Viber, one of the world's leading messaging platforms, announces the launch of Viber 10, with a new design that enhances the user experience and leverages Viber's lightning-quick performance that makes messaging 2x faster.
Viber is Finally Getting Group Calling and a Slick New Design | Digital TrendsViber has announced Viber 10, a radical redesign of the Viber app that puts an emphasis on easy navigation and access to things like Viber Communicates, chatbots, and so on. On top of that, the app is getting group calls. The new design will roll out to Viber users over the next few days.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I remember Viber from a long time ago, nice to see it's still going and has finally released the much anticipated group calling feature. Plus the new design is beautiful
