Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Vibely
Vibely
Record Zoom calls 10x cheaper
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vibely will integrate with Google Calendar to automatically record your and your team's Zoom calls! 10x Cheaper than Gong!
Launched in
Productivity
Virtual Assistants
Remote Work
by
Vibely
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Vibely
Record Zoom Calls 10x Cheaper Than Gong
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Vibely by
Vibely
was hunted by
Matt B
in
Productivity
,
Virtual Assistants
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Matt B
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
Vibely
is not rated yet. This is Vibely's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report