Arda Ozupek
Maker
VHS Cam is a camera app with vintage effects from every decade. While other retro-styled competitor apps are recording only single shots, the main difference of VHS Cam is that it allows users to create movie projects from multiple video shots and lets users to mix multiple audio levels. Users can also change the effects of their videos even after they recorded or exported. The most innovative part of this app is the Punch-In / Out feature. It allows users to patch their recorded video by recording overdub videos on it which means they can replace a part of their videos with a new recording just like the real camcorders do. Just move the cursor to the right time and start recording by tapping or holding the record button. There is also a new controller named Jog Wheel which seperates WHS Cam from competitor apps. It allows users to scrub their whole movie project frame by frame like a real analog video player. So users can easily scrub their videos even without touching the video area.
looks really fun
