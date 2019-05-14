Vezo 360 is a dual-lens 4K dash cam which records all around your car in 360˚. Built-in AI detects if you're falling asleep behind the wheel and alerts you to stay awake..
Vezo 360 : une caméra qui vous surveilleAfin de prévenir des milliers d'accidents de la route causés par la fatigue au volant, une jeune entreprise coréenne appelée ArVizon a récemment lancé une caméra de bord à 360 degrés avec intelligence artificielle en option qui peut détecter les signes de somnolence et alerter immédiatement le conducteur. La technologie ...
Le Guide de l'auto
Vivek SoniMaker@vivek_soni1
Hey hunters, we’re excited for our launch here. IoT has become very important over the past 3-4 years. The main issue for IoT in the automotives industry is connectivity. We are entering this domain by making it easy for drivers to easily connect with their cars 🚗. Our camera has impressive optics, with a 4K 360˚ view that covers both inside and outside the car. We are excited that this is a top safety feature, but also because it allows the driver to create shared moments. In the age of AI, dashcams should be smart. Our camera is specifically made to monitor for signs of drowsiness 😴. Vezo uses AI and machine learning to recognize the level of drowsiness a driver is experiencing, and gives alerts of varying intensities accordingly. Vezo can understand when someone is sleeping versus just closing their eyes for a few seconds at a traffic light. Let me know if you have any questions. :)
