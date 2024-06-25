Launches
vevy.ai
co-marketing platform for founders & marketers
vevy.ai is a co-marketing platform for digital marketers and founders. List what kind of marketing collaboration you're looking for and get match for your marketing offers.
Launched in
Marketing
Startup Lessons
Community
by
About this launch
Like Tinder, but for digital marketers and solo founders.
vevy.ai by
was hunted by
Narmina Balabayli
in
Marketing
,
Startup Lessons
,
Community
. Made by
Narmina Balabayli
and
Ardis Mammadli
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is vevy.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
8
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#128
