vevy.ai

vevy.ai

co-marketing platform for founders & marketers

Free Options
vevy.ai is a co-marketing platform for digital marketers and founders. List what kind of marketing collaboration you're looking for and get match for your marketing offers.
Launched in
Marketing
Startup Lessons
Community
 by
vevy.ai
About this launch
vevy.ai
vevy.aiLike Tinder, but for digital marketers and solo founders.
reviews
followers
vevy.ai by
vevy.ai
was hunted by
Narmina Balabayli
in Marketing, Startup Lessons, Community. Made by
Narmina Balabayli
and
Ardis Mammadli
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
vevy.ai
is not rated yet. This is vevy.ai's first launch.
Vote chart
