Get app
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Very Disco
Very Disco
Everything ever mentioned in your favourite podcasts
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Meet Very Disco — the “IMDb for podcasts”. Discover, listen to, and save every book, movie, TV show, and person ever mentioned in a podcast.
Launched in
Search
Audio
Data Visualization
by
Very Disco
Outverse
Ad
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups
About this launch
Very Disco
Everything ever mentioned in your favourite podcasts
0
reviews
43
followers
Follow for updates
Very Disco by
Very Disco
was hunted by
Desi Cochrane
in
Search
,
Audio
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Desi Cochrane
,
Sander Crombach
and
Nick Barth
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
Very Disco
is not rated yet. This is Very Disco's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report