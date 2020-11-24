Versoly 2.0
Conversion focused SaaS Landing Page and Website Builder
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
Hey Product Hunt, Volkan here and we're back with v2 of Versoly! We launched over a year ago and got so much love from the PH community that we had to do it again. The product has evolved so much and Versoly is a no brainer now for companies that want to build fast, SEO friendly SaaS websites. New Features since V1 launch: - Blogs - Analytics - 100+ new blocks and templates - Knowledge Base - Careers Boards - Native email integrations with Mailchimp, Convertkit and Sendgrid - Huge improvements in UX - Teams (invite team members) - Page speed still 99+/100 on desktop and getting there for mobile Personal Twitter: https://twitter.com/volkandkaya Company Twitter: https://twitter.com/versoly You can try Versoly without signing up and feel free to ask us any questions!
Go team Versoly!
@aazar_ali_shad Thanks for your support as always!
Been using Versoly for close to a year now. I've seen the product get better by the day. I've also experienced the amazing support of Volkan. Wish you all the best with this PH launch, the world needs to know about Versoly!
@stephnass I agree!
Thanks @stephnass, you have been a great customer with a ton of valuable feedback.
Congratulations Team :)!
@vrushangdev Thanks :)
Awesome! Great work!