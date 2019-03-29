Log InSign up
Weed out disposable, non-existent domains or invalid emails.

#3 Product of the DayToday
Weed out disposable, non-existent domain or invalid emails to prevent community spamming or more power to free trials
Meet ChopraMaker@meetchopra · Founder
After releasing a few products, and got many users with email that was a disposable address or invalid emails. Also, a fellow indie maker @ftxrc shared about the spamming issue on his platform MakerLog, thread here! One of the solutions I came up with an easy way to weed out such spammers from communities and products was, to validate disposable or non-existent emails. And here it is.
