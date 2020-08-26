discussion
3 Reviews
Verneri Jäämuru
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 🙌 On behalf of our whole team, super excited to announce the release of Veri! Veri was born from our quest to understand our bodies better. Funny how we have metrics for nearly everything but something as central as our metabolism is a total black box. Veri helps you understand your body in a totally new way. With a blood sugar tracking sensor and an iOS app Veri delivers a 14-day metabolic health program designed to get you feeling better than ever before. Concretely Veri can help you: find the right and wrong foods for you, experiment with fasting and meal timing, help you optimize energy levels around workouts, and even trouble shoot sleep. A little more about the specs: Sensor 🔘 The sensor we use as part of Veri is an off-the shelf, continuous glucose monitor used currently mostly by diabetics. Our product is designed to bring this state of the art technology to a larger audience pursuing better metabolic health. App 📱 We built the Veri app to make it extremely simple to understand how our lifestyle habits are contributing to our metabolic health. Below few of the features we saw essential in making this possible: Messaging engine content 💬 Metabolic health and it's relationship with blood sugar is not common knowledge. We put a lot of time building a messaging engine and related content to teach you the ins-and-outs of your metabolic health. Tracking and comparing meals 🍽 Just like how Apple Watch tracks and makes your workouts more comparable, Veri tracks your meals making it simple to compare what better suits your metabolic profile. Tracking exercise and sleep 🚴😴 Veri imports your exercise and sleep data from the Apple Health Kit providing you a more holistic understanding how these factors are contributing to your metabolic health. Final report 📊 At the end of the program we'll provide you with an exploded view on your metabolic health and your progress during the program. We have a waiting list, but happy to push anyone from Product Hunt up (enter the code 'PH2020' on our Typeform after joining the waitlist to skip the queue!)
This product is amazing – congrats on the launch team Veri!
Maker