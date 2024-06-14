Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Vera - PixelProf
Vera - PixelProf
Personalized learning experience
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vera serves as a personalized learning assistant, helping you, your students, or your children overcome challenges and excel in their studies.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Vera - PixelProf
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Vera - PixelProf
Personalized Learning Experience
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Vera - PixelProf by
Vera - PixelProf
was hunted by
Mehdi Roshan Fekr
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Mehdi Roshan Fekr
and
Siamak Mehraghdam
. Featured on June 15th, 2024.
Vera - PixelProf
is not rated yet. This is Vera - PixelProf's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report