Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Vepaar
See Vepaar’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vepaar : Salesforce + WhatsApp

Vepaar : Salesforce + WhatsApp

Stop juggling between salesforce and WhatsApp

Payment Required
Embed
The Chrome Extension, without needing the WhatsApp API, enables quick replies, conversation saving, ticket management, reminders, and scheduling. It integrates Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google Calendar within WhatsApp Web, reducing turnaround times.
Launched in
Messaging
Sales
CRM
 by
Vepaar
About this launch
VepaarAll-In-One Solution for Online Business
18reviews
441
followers
Vepaar : Salesforce + WhatsApp by
Vepaar
was hunted by
Harsh Kansagara
in Messaging, Sales, CRM. Made by
Harsh Kansagara
,
Kaushal Gajjar
and
Hemratna Bhimani
. Featured on January 24th, 2024.
Vepaar
is rated 4.8/5 by 18 users. It first launched on September 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
107
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-