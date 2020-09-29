  1. Home
Velox Menus

Create digital menu with QR Code for your restaurant.

Velox Menus is a digital menu creator with QR Code for restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes. Ability to upload existing PDF menu or use our custom menu feature to create menu via Velox that is fully mobile responsive, easily updated, customizable and searchable.
Marjan Stojanov
Hey Product Hunters! Marjan here👋 So happy to launch my first product, during these difficult times with COVID-19, Velox is a perfect fit for the current situation. Velox allows restaurants to replace their physical menu's with a digital menu that includes a QR Code, gives a fully contactless experience in contrast to the old dirty, and torn menu. The interface and the menu creation process is very simplified, every restaurant owner will be able to transform his physical menu to digital. Here's is what Velox can do: - Upload PDF menu or create a menu via the dashboard. - Automatic language detection and translations. - Fully mobile responsive. - Fully customizable. - Unlimited scans. - Update the menu URL and items without re-printing the QR Code. - Ability to add multiple prices in different currencies. Velox is still in public beta till every edge case is cleared, any feedback is welcomed. Your support allows continuing working full-time towards an ever-growing product with many more features added than the initial version. Check out Velox at https://veloxmenus.com
Williams
What an amazing product!
Marjan Stojanov
@williamsaccess Thank you.
Williams
@marjan_stojanov1 You are most welcome
Vivek Rajoriafun loving ,smart, single,
What an amazing product!
Marjan Stojanov
@vikoo Thank you.
simeon conev
Awesome product! Thank you Marjan. Good luck with it!
Marjan Stojanov
@simeon_conev Thank you, highly appreciated.
