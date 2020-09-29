Velox Menus
Marjan Stojanov
Hey Product Hunters! Marjan here👋 So happy to launch my first product, during these difficult times with COVID-19, Velox is a perfect fit for the current situation. Velox allows restaurants to replace their physical menu's with a digital menu that includes a QR Code, gives a fully contactless experience in contrast to the old dirty, and torn menu. The interface and the menu creation process is very simplified, every restaurant owner will be able to transform his physical menu to digital. Here's is what Velox can do: - Upload PDF menu or create a menu via the dashboard. - Automatic language detection and translations. - Fully mobile responsive. - Fully customizable. - Unlimited scans. - Update the menu URL and items without re-printing the QR Code. - Ability to add multiple prices in different currencies. Velox is still in public beta till every edge case is cleared, any feedback is welcomed. Your support allows continuing working full-time towards an ever-growing product with many more features added than the initial version. Check out Velox at https://veloxmenus.com
@williamsaccess Thank you.
@marjan_stojanov1 You are most welcome
What an amazing product!
Awesome product! Thank you Marjan. Good luck with it!
@simeon_conev Thank you, highly appreciated.