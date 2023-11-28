Products
Vela Terminal
Vela Terminal
Co-pilot for VCs
Vela Terminal helps VCs identify growing market trends, map out relationships, and find fast-growing startups.
Productivity
Venture Capital
Artificial Intelligence
Vela Terminal
Vela Terminal
Co-pilot for VCs
Vela Terminal
Yigit Ihlamur
Productivity
Venture Capital
Artificial Intelligence
Yigit Ihlamur
,
Ephraim Atta-Duncan
,
John Barnes Oduro Twumasi
,
Fuat Alican
,
Evelyn Kumsah
,
Abdullah Abid
,
Thomas Moxham
,
İpek Şahbazoğlu
,
Yuanmin Zhang
,
Luka Secilmis
,
Alejandro Gonzalez Montpetit
,
Charlie Aaronson
,
Yusuke
,
KELVIN AMOABA
,
Eduard Oravkin
,
Kazuki Notsu
,
FIIFI AMOAH
,
Gerhardt Datsomor
,
Afriyie Samuel Kwesi
,
Eugene Debrah
,
Raymond Zhao
,
Julianna Piskorz
,
Aldair Petronilia
,
Halit Erdogan
and
Yizhang Lou
Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Vela Terminal
is not rated yet. This is Vela Terminal's first launch.
