Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Vela
Vela

Vela

Workplace messaging that fosters human connection
A new kind of workplace messaging platform for macOS designed to create a more social remote workplace that respects everyone's attention and mental health, all while offering a beautiful experience that's a joy to use.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacMessagingRemote Work

Meet the team

Vela gallery image
Vela gallery image
Vela gallery image
Vela gallery image
Vela gallery image
Vela gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Vela
Vela
Workplace messaging that fosters human connection
73
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Vela by
Vela
was hunted by
Josh Nies
in Mac, Messaging, Remote Work. Made by
Josh Nies
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
Vela
is not rated yet. This is Vela's first launch.