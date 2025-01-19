Launches
Vela
Vela
Workplace messaging that fosters human connection
A new kind of workplace messaging platform for macOS designed to create a more social remote workplace that respects everyone's attention and mental health, all while offering a beautiful experience that's a joy to use.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Messaging
•
Remote Work
About this launch
2
was hunted by
Josh Nies
in
Mac
,
Messaging
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Josh Nies
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Vela's first launch.