Harsh Gelda
When's it launching...?
@harsh_gelda You can start using it now. )
@harsh_gelda it is live actually, an MVP version but totally working!
Hey everyone, It's a bit of a surprise to be hunted today, but I'm happy to tell everyone about VCV.ME - the video resume that speaks for you. VCV.ME helps job seekers to stand out from the crowd by applying with a video resume in addition to a text resume. Diversity in hiring is one of the biggest aspects and video CV reduces bias and gives an opportunity for people from minority groups to express their personality. Video will represent 80% of all internet traffic by 2021 according to Cisco and according to eMarketer 94.1% of millennial internet users were streaming digital video in 2019. With the growing demand for video social media like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram stories, and others, we are planning to bring a short video format to the job market. We believe video resumes will become a commodity on the job market as a one-minute video application saves companies several hours on screening candidates’ flow and also saves time for candidates from unnecessary interviews. Due to the current pandemic, there are many people staying unemployed and video resumes give them an opportunity to show their personality while applying for a new job. Thanks, @alphahunter Mahesh for hunting us!
