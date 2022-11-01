Products
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
Run your weekly meeting as a team on Coda + Affinity CRM
Discuss your active deal pipeline, cultivate your network, and manage your team in Coda with real-time, two-way syncing with Affinity CRM.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Venture Capital
,
Meetings
by
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
About this launch
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
Run your weekly meeting as a team on Coda + Affinity CRM
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub by
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
was hunted by
Brian Sowards
in
Productivity
,
Venture Capital
,
Meetings
. Made by
Brian Sowards
,
Brian Devaney
and
Jono Bouwmeester
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub
is not rated yet. This is VC Weekly Meeting Team Hub's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#65
Report