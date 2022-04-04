  1. Home
  2.  → VC Puzzle by Shrug x Party Round

VC Puzzle by Shrug x Party Round

69 VC firms. One puzzle.

Shrug and Party Round have teamed up to create VC Puzzle, a limited-edition, Monopoly-inspired 500-piece puzzle, showcasing 69 Venture Capital firms. Each puzzle will be available for $0.99 and each firm will be commemorated with corresponding NFTs.
