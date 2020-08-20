VC Firm Investment Thesis Worksheet
Simple fill-in-the-blank template for creating a VC thesis
Conrad Egusa
Great resource for aspiring venture capitalists
Really useful resource for those interested in launching their own VC fund
This is a great resource!
A really excellent resource!
Maker
Hi everyone, We created this template as part of our VC Lab program (http://fi.co/vc), which helps first-time fund managers form new venture funds. A great investment thesis really is the backbone of a venture fund. Also, similar to any product you may build, an investment thesis requires a ton of customer development and iteration. There are way too many innovative and impactful businesses that need funding, and we believe a new wave of impactful venture funds can help fill the gap. If you have any feedback I would love to hear it. Thanks, Mike Suprovici (@msuprovici) MD, Portfolio Success at Founder Institute