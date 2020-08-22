Vaultcomms Newsletter
Your free weekly guide to investing in commodities
1 Review
Jeffery Widjaja
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 @lapines and I created Vaultcomms Newsletters because we wanted to help people understand what commodities are and what they can do for you. We read reports about gold reaching record highs and oil reaching negative prices amid the pandemic, but we don’t really get into the nitty gritty of why exactly that is, nor do we pay attention to other commodities that might also be making interesting movements. That’s why we’ve created this guide so that you can at least understand what commodities can do for you and your portfolio, and be better prepared for the next big swing, whatever and whenever that may be. The team and I are actually working on something in the long term, but for now, our goal is to create a community where we can come together and share tips, insights and experiences to make commodities investing more accessible for everyone, not just the few! What to expect: A weekly guide about all things commodities, straight to your inbox. The first few articles will be covering the basic terms and concepts surrounding commodities. Then, we’ll be talking about one specific commodity per week, covering: 📜The background and context of each commodity 📈 How each commodity can have a meaningful impact on your portfolio 🏷️ The factors that affect prices of each commodity 💵 The different ways to invest in each commodity, as well as the pros and cons of each In the meantime, I’d love to get any feedback, comments or suggestions for future newsletter articles, so please feel free to chat with me on Discord @ https://discord.gg/BBc43E5 , DM us on Twitter @VNewsletters or comment below. Thank you! Thanks again, Jeffery p.s. Also, just want to give a shoutout to @chrismessina for hunting us (thank you!) and @ruth_plater, @syamsul_rozmey & @emma_carr for the amazing graphics and designs!
Keen to know more about it
@jakubjacob Of course! Check us out on our website and subscribe to start receiving your weekly articles. The first few will cover the basics, and then we'll focus on one commodity per article going forward. If you have any suggestions for future articles, let me know!
