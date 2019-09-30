Discussion
Pier 🍉
Maker
My girlfriend and I love making coastal road trips while listening to podcasts - 'How I built this' specifically :) We rent our vans from places like Enterprise and can never find one as cool as the ones under the #vanlife on Instagram. So, I started experimenting with making a site to easily rent the perfect van from the real 'vanlifers', and now it's done! 😍 As I kept working on it I added more things that can facilitate the vanlife community - from a spots map to a remote work 'channel' and a place to create and promote meetups & events and more. I'm very curious to learn if you'd like to rent out your van when it's not on the road. It's still in beta mode and completely free to use (no transaction fees etc). I hope this is useful to you and can't wait to see your beautiful vans appear on the site so my girlfriend, me and all the other roadtrip lovers around the world can make our future road trips that much more special! Thanks for listening and I'd love to hear from you, Pier ✌️
