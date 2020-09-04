Vanilla Timeline for Twitter
Browse Twitter without the "user liked" tweet clutter.
Jacob Pretorius 👨💻🛰
MakerSpace | Tech | Thoughts.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Like many of us during lockdown I found myself using Twitter much more on my desktop and soon I realised how good I had it with TweetBot on iOS. On the desktop there are SO MANY spammy Tweets mixed in the timeline about stuff I'm not interested in at all. So I made this plugin to hide all the noise and get back to seeing ONLY what the people I follow post, as it should be. Let me know what you think! Cheers ✌
