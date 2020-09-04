  1. Home
Vanilla Timeline for Twitter

Browse Twitter without the "user liked" tweet clutter.

Twitter seems really interested in showing you content they think will be relevant to you. This is by adding "someone-you-follow liked" or "someone-you-follow retweeted" tweets in your timeline.
Now you can get rid of the clutter.
Jacob Pretorius 👨‍💻🛰
Maker
Space | Tech | Thoughts.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Like many of us during lockdown I found myself using Twitter much more on my desktop and soon I realised how good I had it with TweetBot on iOS. On the desktop there are SO MANY spammy Tweets mixed in the timeline about stuff I'm not interested in at all. So I made this plugin to hide all the noise and get back to seeing ONLY what the people I follow post, as it should be. Let me know what you think! Cheers ✌
