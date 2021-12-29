Products
Home
→
Van der Waals speaker with visualizer
Van der Waals speaker with visualizer
Speaker that allows you not only to hear, but to see music
🏷 Free
Music
+ 3
It’s high time we have enjoyed music with more than just our ears. With Van der Waals, you can get the audio-visual listening experience — upping the ante and delivering a new dimension to your music experience.
Get yours on Kickstarter:
http://kck.st/3l2Migb
Featured
31m ago