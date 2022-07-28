Products
#12 for today
Valiid
Get your ideas out there before you build them
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You have ideas. Lots of ideas. But which ones should you focus on?
Valiid is here for that. Keep a catalog of all of your ideas & get feedback in the form of a simple poll. (Comment sections & much more coming)
Launched in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Developer Tools
by
Valiid
About this launch
Valiid
Get your ideas out there before you build them.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Valiid by
Valiid
was hunted by
Archetapp
in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Valiid
is not rated yet. This is Valiid's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#150
