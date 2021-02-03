discussion
Doug Ward
MakerPet Logistics @ AlaskaPetMovers.com
Hey guys! Inspired by a NOLA Vaccine Hunter FB Group I started a website called VaccineHunter.org that helps aggregate all the local groups that are helping distribute and crowdsource unused/soon-to-expire vaccines to ANYONE. I started building this project 2/2 at 1 pm MST and it will be updated twice a day with a few features (updated search, news, and more). As new vaccine groups appear they will be added below. Please give me any feedback or critiques you may have! Cheers, Doug
