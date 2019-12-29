Discussion
After scouting out over fifty different toiletry bags, I realized that while a few had some neat features, none of them had it all. I thought to myself, I enjoy designing things and solving problems, so why not create the perfect travel bag? I collaborated with many of my friends who are also avid travelers to learn which bags they used, which features they liked, and what they found lacking. I partnered with a frequent traveler and art enthusiastic, Catherine. With all the input we received, we began to design our first prototype. Now I’ve just completed my first test trip with prototype #4, and it’s everything I had hoped for in a toiletry bag! Catherine also used it on her month-long California trip and she absolutely fell in love with it! Vacationist is the best travel bag you’ll ever need!
