Functional & compact toiletry bag for modern travellers

Versatile toiletry bag that holds all your essentials and more in an organized compact form! The most functional and compact toiletry bag designed for modern travelers to travel light and far! It's organized, Lightweight, Expandable, Waterproof, TSA compliant!
Ned
Maker
After scouting out over fifty different toiletry bags, I realized that while a few had some neat features, none of them had it all. I thought to myself, I enjoy designing things and solving problems, so why not create the perfect travel bag? I collaborated with many of my friends who are also avid travelers to learn which bags they used, which features they liked, and what they found lacking. I partnered with a frequent traveler and art enthusiastic, Catherine. With all the input we received, we began to design our first prototype. Now I’ve just completed my first test trip with prototype #4, and it’s everything I had hoped for in a toiletry bag! Catherine also used it on her month-long California trip and she absolutely fell in love with it! Vacationist is the best travel bag you’ll ever need!
