Hello Product Hunt! I am Slobodan, CTO and co-founder of Vacation Tracker, a simple leave management tool that people love. I can't say that the last year was good. It was the opposite of good by all means. However, our team managed to build and release many essential features for Vacation Tracker. Two years ago, we launched Vacation Tracker for Slack on Product Hunt. Since that launch, we got many happy Slack users. But we also got many requests to integrate Vacation Tracker with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams and Slack seem similar, but there are many significant differences. It took some time to build this integration right. We tried to understand how people use Microsoft Teams first and then made our new integration. I am proud to present you Vacation Tracker for Microsoft Teams today 🎉🎉🎉 This integration includes the following: 🤖 Microsoft Teams bot As the bot is one of the most popular parts of our Slack integration, we tried to start with it for our Microsoft Teams integration. The bot will always keep your team informed about upcoming leaves, and it allows you to request vacation directly from your Microsoft Teams chat. Administrators can also approve and deny requests with one click. 📜 Microsoft Teams tabs Bots seem a bit more natural for Slack integrations, but there's one big advantage of Microsoft Teams applications: tabs. Tabs represent embedded web applications inside your Microsoft Teams application. We use tabs to show all essential information for you and your team. They are just one click away from your Microsoft Teams channels, and Vacation Tracker will log you in automatically. 💻 Dashboard We tried to put all essential information inside your Microsoft Teams application. However, Vacation Tracker can do many more things. Our online Dashboard can do everything that our Microsoft Teams application can do, but it also allows you to configure location, departments, leave policies, notifications, and many other things you and your team need for effortless leave management. -------------- So far, the feedback is excellent. The comments we received this year include: - "Makes my daily life more easy" - "Nice App - easy peasy! thanks~" - "Easy to use and the integration is great" But our team would love to hear your feedback! You can try Vacation Tracker for 14 days without adding your credit card.
Amazing tool! I used for Slack, no doubt it's as good for Microsoft Teams!
The best product on the market. I would recommend it to everyone.