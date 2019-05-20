V-TEX Shoes

V-TEX was created as a rugged footwear option that combines the benefits of aqua shoes, the functionality of hiking shoes and comfort of urban sneakers - This allows the wearer the convenience of only bringing one pair of shoes on their travels.
Around the web
V-TEX: Vegan Nanotech Shoes Review - Are They Really Waterproof?Stay dry no matter what your adventures bring with the V-TEX Waterproof High Top Shoes. Totally vegan, these impressive shoes pair exceptional comfort with practical features to keep your feet fresh and dry all day long. Extending up to cover your ankles, the V-TEX feature breathable nanotech material that is antibacterial and also waterproof.
Thegadgetflow
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
I simply must give it a try!!!
Looks awesome - no cons!
Everybody must have been struggling with a wet-sock problem, they gave the world what it needed.tisdail has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andy ChangMaker@andyc
We created these shoes as we were fed up of getting wet socks! We already run an established company that specializes in waterproofing, so why not add this function to shoes...plus they're TOTALLY VEGAN! Presenting V-TEX a rugged footwear option that combines the benefits of aqua shoes, the functionality of hiking shoes and comfort of urban sneakers. This allows the wearer the convenience of only bringing one pair of shoes on their travels. We are already running a Kickstarter and have over 500+ backers. Feel free to give your thoughts on our product, our campaign or just want to talk about shoes!
Upvote (2)Share·