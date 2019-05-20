V-TEX Shoes

V-TEX: Vegan Nanotech Shoes Review - Are They Really Waterproof?

Stay dry no matter what your adventures bring with the V-TEX Waterproof High Top Shoes. Totally vegan, these impressive shoes pair exceptional comfort with practical features to keep your feet fresh and dry all day long. Extending up to cover your ankles, the V-TEX feature breathable nanotech material that is antibacterial and also waterproof.