Hey Product Hunt! I am pumped to show off our "work in progress" to the no code community (and NEW know-nothing no coders - these are my favorite). ❓ Why we built V.One: As a non technical founder I know what it’s like to not be able to make your tech idea come to life. Growing up with nothing, I didn’t have access to a computer with internet, let alone access to resources to learn to code. Also, growing up I wanted nothing more than to be an entrepreneur. When I had my app idea, I was abandoned by 14 different technical co founders, hired offshore freelancers, and tried to code myself, because I had little money. These things are personal for me. Helping the true, non technical people who have ideas but cannot make them. Empowering the most non technical person to build an app. Not hire a progressional to build it for you. Making it so easy quite literally anyone can do it. Only 4% of people know how to navigate a CMS. Even less can afford the risk of hiring a freelancer, bringing on a technical co founder, or paying the high costs involved with having someone else to build it for them. Lead by a non technical founder who has been through exactly what our customers have been through no one knows the problem better than we do. No one will commit to making an easier solution. One where you don’t have to be highly motivated in order to overcome the learning curve in order to be an app maker. Everyone should have access to technology and we want v.one to be the place where non technical people build their ideas. With V.One you can: ✅ Design inside our app builder or upload designs you already have. It could not be more simple. ✅ Download your source code and extend it, so you or a tech teammate can build on to it as you see fit. ✅ Focus on your end users while making money with form payments, e-commerce and memberships. ✅ Launch your app to TestFlight to test with beta customers, or launch in the App or Android store with one click. Does our builder not do something you need it to? No worries. Just request a feature and we'll get to it. We’d love for you to check it out and let us know what you think!
Robert Dougherty
This is awesome! Thanks for the insightful product demo. Your builder looks pretty powerful. I’ll give this a try and will provide some feedback.
Arthur Bostic
Looks pretty simple to use and has a great UI. I am curious to give this a try.
Samuel alex
Team of pixelmob and SecondScreen
Awesome product! How are you marketing this at the moment apart from the product hunt community?
