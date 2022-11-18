Products
This is the latest launch from UXsniff
See UXsniff’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
UXsniff
UXsniff
The user experience watchdog that looks out for you
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Track user behavior on your website and improve conversions with UXsniff: the user experience watchdog that looks out for you.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
UXsniff
Emma
About this launch
UXsniff
The user experience watchdog that looks out for you
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
UXsniff by
UXsniff
was hunted by
Pei Yong Goh
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Pei Yong Goh
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
UXsniff
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#242
Report