Vlad M
I'm using UXPin for most of my UX projects and it's best tool on the market. Loving the variables feature, the layout options and the countless interactions you get when building your wireframe... A client actually told me that this is beyond wireframing, he loved what came out of UXPin. Keep up the good work guys!
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! As UXPin’s co-founder and CEO, I’m super stoked to introduce you to the new, polished UXPin 2.0! We’ve been working on the overall improvement of our product for the past couple of months. Our goal was to bring back the spotless experience to our product and I’m so proud of my team – they delivered big time! For those of you who are familiar with our tool – UXPin 2.0 looks and works more or less as you remember but the thing is it’s now way faster and more intuitive. The whole launch at Product Hunt is symbolic because it wraps up the releases we’ve been introducing for the last couple of months. It’s a marking point for the big change in our roadmap. The day our tool has become something more than a collection of cool features. There are a lot of awesome additions – let me just list my favourite: – Strikingly Precise Zoom – Pixel Grid – Power Duplicate – Pencil Tool – New Text Element – Team Avatars in the top bar – Faster Layers Read our latest blog post (https://www.uxpin.com/studio/blo...) to make sure you see all the changes, as some of them work beneath the surface (like the improvements in the performance of the app). As said before, UXPin 2.0 is just the beginning of a lot of user-friendly updates to our tool, so keep your ear to the ground. We have things like New Color Picker or Pages Overview almost ready. If you’d like to test UXPin 2.0 yourself (which I strongly encourage you to do!), we have a special offer for the Product Hunt community. Sign up to our app using this link (https://www.uxpin.com/?ref=produ...) and claim your -30% discount! Don’t hesitate to ask questions or comment – my team and I are here today all day, ready to answer!
