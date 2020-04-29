UX UI Doc Kit

Discussion
Measure. Note. Comment. Create documentation for the team and devs thanks to 236 pixel-perfect symbols. How to use it? It’s easy! Just drag & drop element, scale or rotate it and get professional UX/UI specification directly in your design files. The whole document was created with attention to every detail Features: Arrows - 26 types with 5 colors Spacing and Dimension (Horizontal and Vertical marks) Notes - Stickers, Labels, Dialogs, and Comments Cursors - to show interactions Light and Dark mode Fully customizable elements Pixel-perfect Predefined text styles Examples of use License: https://creativecommons.org/lice... You are free to: Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format Adapt — remix, transform, and build upon the material for any purpose, even commercially. Under the following terms: Attribution — You must give appropriate credit (UXUI Doc Kit by Tetrisly.com), provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use. Author: www.tetrisly.com
