Hello Everybody! UX Assist 2.0 provides workflows for designers comprising of design activities related to user research, collaboration, facilitation, interaction design, and usability testing. It's the first app of its kind that has grouped UX activities into 16 unique workflows based on the type of product you're working on - an optimum viable product, a minimum viable product, an enterprise product, and a data-driven product. UX Assist 2.0 has all the features that you asked in the first version - multiple projects, notes, reminders, sharing cards, and all-new enterprise and voice workflows! I hope that you'll enjoy the app. More information on the Notion page - https://uxassist.com/ Looking forward to your feedback! 🙂
A very handy guide for UX for various scenarios. Nice to see the v2.0 come along. Wish you all the best for the sales!
