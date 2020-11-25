UserExperior
vimleshg
MakerFounder @UserExperior
Hey Product Hunters, I am Vimlesh - founder of UserExperior. If you are part of the product, engineering, UX or marketing team of a mobile app then UserExperior is a solution for you. - Your traditional analytics tools give you data about your users dropping out but does not tell you WHY your users drop out without making the purchase? - You use traditional analytics tools to gather details of your app usage but still do not have a visibility of how your app users actually use your app? - You are struggling to reproduce tech issues which your app users experience? - Are your new design changes causing a positive impact to your users or creating usability friction points that frustrates them? - You collect data from multiple tools trying to understand the actual experience being delivered to your app user? If you are looking for the answers above then UserExperior 2.0 is certainly the solution for you. UserExperior is built with a lot of passion to assist Product, Design, Engineering teams to understand and improve the digital experience of their mobile app users. Would love for you to try us out. If you have any questions around UserExperior, you can reach me on vimlesh@userexperior.com Check us out at www.userexperior.com Curious to hear your feedback! Thanks a lot @kevin for hunting us.
