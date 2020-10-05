discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Antonio Giarrusso
MakerFounder & CEO at Userbot.ai
Hello Product Hunters! We are very excited to launch our product here for the first time and can’t wait to hear your insights about it! 🚀 Userbot is an AI based chatbot builder, made by humans for humans. What does that mean? While building our product we always kept in mind what is really important for the customers when interacting with a brand: to be listened and to be heard: Userbot’s engine is based on Natural Language Processing (NLP) which makes your bot able to interpret, recognize, and understand user requests in the form of free language. Why would a smart bot dramatically improve your business? ✅ Provide the best customer service - help your customers find the right answer 24/7 ✅ Be where your customers is - integrate your chatbot on channels they prefer ✅ Cut your costs and focus your human agents efforts on issues that really matter instead of repetitive tasks ✅ Generate more qualified leads - profile your potential customers through engaging conversation ✅ Engage your customers with relevant information - integrate your smart chatbot in your marketing mix ✅ Make your brand stand out by giving your chatbot a unique tone of voice ✅ Get insights about what your customers really need - give a look at Top Interactions and Top Groups And much more! We constantly improve our products based on what our customers and their customers need. Your feedback is very important for us 🙏 PS: We've reserved a special offer for you, after your registration on the product please send an email to producthunt@userbot.ai to get 3 months of the Professional Plan for free! 🐱🆓🚀
Share
Upvote (1)
Top!
UpvoteShare