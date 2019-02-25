User Testing by Marvel
#2 Product of the DayToday
In just a few clicks you can connect with users and record, replay and analyse how they interact with your designs and prototypes.
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
Hi everyone! Excited to announce the first of our major releases in 2019 that will transform how you use Marvel and validate your ideas. User Testing is such a fundamental part of prototyping, so we wanted to streamline how that happens by building the easiest and most powerful way to record and measure how your designs are used. In just a few clicks you can connect with users and record, replay and analyse how users interact with your designs and prototypes. Here's a couple of awesome things to get excited about - Screen, audio and reaction replays - Annotate and collaborate on test results - Spend less time typing notes with voice Transcription built-in - Scale and automate testing with our API and Zapier And that's just the start! Head to the link above to find out more 🎉
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new since the last user testing? :)
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
@aaronoleary Was just typing that out below! User Testing is now available as a native function of Marvel rather than using several separate services
