This is a launch from Usage for Mac
Usage

System activity monitor for Mac and iPhone
The monitoring app you deserve! • Comprehensive system monitoring (CPU, RAM, disk, network, GPU, fans and more) • Menu Bar support • Beautiful widgets • Sync via iCloud • Lightweight performance impact • Lots of customizations
Developer ToolsMenu Bar AppsApple

Usage for Mac
The most advanced and modern monitoring for your Mac!
Usage by
was hunted by
Oleh
in Developer Tools, Menu Bar Apps, Apple. Made by
Oleh
. Featured on February 2nd, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on June 10th, 2021.