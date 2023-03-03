Products
Ranked #9 for today
URVA Connect
Connect your customers to sales officers anytime, anywhere
Upvote 8
URVA Connect - the omnichannel platform that centralizes conversations from messaging service, like WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Instagram DM, SMS, and more, all from a single interface.
Launched in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
by
URVA Connect
About this launch
URVA Connect
Connect your customers to Sales officers anytime, anywhere
URVA Connect by
URVA Connect
was hunted by
FeetPort Dost
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
FeetPort Dost
,
Feetport App
and
Jon Maximus
. Featured on March 4th, 2023.
URVA Connect
is not rated yet. This is URVA Connect's first launch.
