Ursula Tarot
Ursula Tarot
Tarot reading assistant on Telegram
Tarot readings on Telegram. Use the readings as a tool for self reflection. Ask your own question to the cards or pick a reading from a popular shortlist including Tomorrow reading, Love & Relationships, Career, and Future Partner.
Launched in
Telegram
Artificial Intelligence
Spirituality
by
Ursula Tarot
Ursula Tarot
Tarot reading assistant on Telegram
Ursula Tarot by
Ursula Tarot
was hunted by
Dima P
in
Telegram
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Spirituality
. Made by
Dima P
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Ursula Tarot
is not rated yet. This is Ursula Tarot's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#74
