Home
→
Product
→
URSOR
Ranked #3 for today
URSOR
A safe browser for curious kids
URSOR is a safe browser for curious kids. No ads, no tracking, internet for kids as it should be. We designed a browser that helps families reclaim the Internet as an extension of parenting, as opposed to an extension of big tech. Give it a go!
Launched in
Parenting
,
Kids
,
SaaS
by
URSOR
About this launch
URSOR
A safe browser for curious kids
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
URSOR by
URSOR
was hunted by
Alexis Bardini
in
Parenting
,
Kids
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alexis Bardini
,
Filippo Yacob
and
Joe Brown
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
URSOR
is not rated yet. This is URSOR's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
10
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#85
